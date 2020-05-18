IKOULA leader in dedicated servers, outsourcing and Cloud Computing broadens its horizon by launching a brand new, ultra-powerful dedicated server for video editors and gamers. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900x processors, the Agile XXL Pro v2 server guarantees high performance, and can accommodate the most demanding applications, such as those dedicated to video, audio processing or video games.

Completing the flagship range of IKOULA, the dedicated server Agile XXL Pro v2 offers beautiful technical characteristics, which place it on the side of machines combining performance, power and innovation

Integrating AMD Ryzen 9 3900x processors (no less than 12 cores available, for a nanogravure of only 7 nm) and including 64 GB of RAM as well as a hard disk of 1 TB SSD NVMe, the AGILE XXL Pro v2 guarantees a formidable quality price ratio, meeting the needs of all professionals, whether they are video editors, creative agencies, or simply seasoned gamers, looking for a server with solid backbones, capable of hosting several games and games in one place.

Available at a price of € 94.99 excl.VAT month without obligation, and setup fees included, the AGILE XXL Pro v2 benefits from all the guarantees specific to IKOULA, including 24/7 technical support, as well as tested, certified components, which are guaranteed for the duration of the service. Managed services are also available to manage and maintain infrastructure, thereby freeing businesses from technical constraints.

