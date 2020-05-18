



TOKYO, May 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Coporation and Global Mobility Service Inc. (GMS) announced today they will support the delivery of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits, which detect COVID-19, and the raw materials for the kits to medical institutions, testing organizations, and pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia.Health care workers in Indonesia have relied on imported PCR test kits to trace and fight the virus, but growing demand has caused a shortage of these critical tests. Under the leadership of the Indonesian Agency for Technology Evaluation and Application (BPPT, Badan Pengkajian dan Penerapan Teknologi), a Project named "Indonesia Pasti Bisa (I can do it in Indonesia.)" was launched to mass-produce 100 thousand PCR testing kits in Indonesia. DENSO and GMS have joined Indonesian companies in supporting the project. In this project, Bio Farma, an Indonesian state-run pharmaceutical company, has already started mass production of PCR test kits.Delivery of PCR testing kits and their raw materials requires maintenance of a strict low-temperature transport environment of -20 degrees C or lower, adherence to hygiene standards, and real-time tracking of vehicle locations. Since May 5, DENSO and GMS have met these necessary standards by providing small refrigerated trucks to the effort, allowing for efficient and reliable delivery. The trucks' original purpose was for a demonstration project for small refrigerated transport services launched in Indonesia in October 2019. The companies plan to continue supporting the distribution of PCR testing kits to medical institutions and testing institutions in Jakarta and surrounding areas.GMS and DENSO are committed to working to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections, placing top priority on ensuring the health and safety of local residents, customers, employees, and their families.About DENSO CorporationDENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its worldwide 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/enAbout Global Mobility Service Inc.GMS has built a FinTech service model that utilizes the independently developed IoT device "MCCS(1)" and the Mobility Service Platform "MSPF(2)" to enable remote start control of vehicles and provides it to the Japanese and ASEAN markets. GMS joined Keidanren in March 2019, attracting attention as a business model with a high affinity with Society 5.0 for SDGs. Representative Nakashima was selected as a member of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "SDGs Management / ESG Investment Study Group"' and has contributed to the publication of the "The Guide for SDGs Business Management".(1) Abbreviation for Mobility-Cloud Connecting System, which is a system that specifies the location information of a car, remotely controls the activation of the car's engine safely, and enables sensing.(2) Mobility Service Platform is a platform system that performs management, control, data analysis, etc. for mobility, and enables collaboration with external systems via the Open API on the cloud.Source: DensoCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.