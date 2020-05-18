EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Corporate Action The annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC 'Mosenergo' Will Be Held on 24 June 2020 in Form of Absentee Voting 18-May-2020 / 10:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* May 14, 2020 Moscow The annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC "Mosenergo" Will Be Held on 24 June 2020 in Form of Absentee Voting The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on 24 June, 2020 in form of absentee voting. May 30, 2020 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined. The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders: 1) Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo». 2) Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo». 3) Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2019. 4) Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo». 5) Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo». 6) Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors. 7) Regarding approval of PJSC «Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter. 8) Regarding approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». 9) Regarding cancelation of internal documents validity, including those, regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». 10) Election of members of the Company's internal audit commission. 11) Consent to enter into interested party transactions. According to shareholders' proposals, the following list of candidates for election of members of the Company Board of Directors has approved: · Markelov Vitaliy Anatolievich - Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, JSC Gazprom; · Mikhaylova Elena Vladimirovna - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, JSC Gazprom; · Sukhov Gennadiy Nikolaevich - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, JSC Gazprom; · Ivannikov Alexander Sergeevich - Head of Department, JSC Gazprom; · Fyodorov Denis Vladimirovich - Director General, OOO Gazprom Energoholding; · Khorev Andrey Victorovich - Councilor of Head of Management Committee, GPB Bank (JSC); · Shatskiy Pavel Olegovich - First Deputy Director General, OOO Gazprom Energoholding; · Butko Alexander Alexandrovich - Managing Director, JSC Mosenergo; · Korobkina Irina Yurievna - Deputy Head of Directorate, JSC Gazprom; · Rogov Alexander Vladimirovich - Deputy Head of Directorate - Head of Section, JSC Gazprom; · Zemlyanoy Evgeniy Nikolaevich - Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance, OOO Gazprom Energoholding; · Bikmurzin Albert Fyaritovich - Deputy Director General for Legal and Property Issues, OOO Gazprom Energoholding · Kulikov Denis Victorovich - Councilor of Executive Director of Professional Investors Association; · Soloviev Alexander Andreevich - Head of Moscow Housing and Utilities Department; · Purtov Kirill Sergeevich - Head of Moscow City Economic Policy and Development Department; · Tabelskiy Andrey Nikolaevich - Deputy Head of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department; · Chernikov Alexei Vladimirovich - Deputy Director for Investments, The Moscow City Investment Agency; · Comissarov Konstantin Vasilyevich - Deputy Director General for Market Investments, ?? «IC REGION». For reference: PJSC «Mosenergo» is Russia's major territorial generating company. Installed electric capacity of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal. Company power plants supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat. The charter capital of JSC Mosenergo is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru

