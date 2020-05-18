Healthcare IT Leaders Achieves Nuvolo Elite Partner Status

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Healthcare IT Leaders is honored to announce its advancement to Nuvolo Elite Partner Status, a recognition of advanced implementation expertise and go-to-market maturity in support of the Nuvolo solution.

Nuvolo's cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management and Workforce Management software, built on the ServiceNow (NOW) platform, is transforming full-lifecycle facilities and service management for healthcare and other asset intensive industries.

Healthcare IT Leaders was one of the first consulting firms to join the Nuvolo partner network and has successfully implemented Nuvolo solutions at leading hospitals and health systems (St Francis Health System, Prime Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic) as well as in other industries (Mercedes Benz Stadium).

"We're honored to be recognized as a top-tier partner for Nuvolo," said Bob Tomlin, Managing Director of Professional Services, Healthcare IT Leaders. "We have invested significantly in Nuvolo consulting resources and training, and we are committed to delivering client value and positive outcomes on each Nuvolo engagement."

"Growth in our Nuvolo practice," added Bob Bailey, Managing Principal, Healthcare IT Leaders, "reflects the need in healthcare for trusted expertise to implement business solutions." Healthcare IT Leaders is the KLAS #1 rated Business Solutions Implementation Services firm for healthcare.

"Partner success in the Nuvolo ecosystem is synonymous with customer success. Elite partners, like Healthcare IT Leaders, offer differentiated expertise and services, and a track record of client satisfaction, that our customers can rely upon," said Tom Stanford, Nuvolo CEO.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a KLAS-rated, national leader in IT workforce solutions, connecting healthcare organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, project management, consulting and full-time hiring. Areas of focus include EMR, ERP, WFM, RCM, and CRM. Based in Greater Atlanta, our company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 five consecutive years and has been named a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes. For more information, visit www.healthcareitleaders.com

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the leader in modern, cloud-based application addressing both Clinical and Facilities Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS). We are transforming full lifecycle service management for clinical and facility assets within intensive industries, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, oil & gas, manufacturing and Public Sector. Nuvolo is the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on ServiceNow platform. The company is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

