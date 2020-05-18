Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that, pursuant to the receipt of a warrant exercise notice, it has issued and allotted 668,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at an exercise price of 5.25p per share for a total consideration of £35,070.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a Standard Listing ('Admission'). The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares. Admission is expected to occur on or around 22 May 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 397,921,969 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue with voting rights. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Non-Executive Director SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

