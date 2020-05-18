Turo & Spiffy Announce Vehicle Disinfection and Protection Partnership

Giving Turo guests and hosts confidence to get back on the road with EPA-approved disinfection services for virus-free vehicles

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced a partnership with Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace.

The Turo community represents over 14 million people and their 450,000+ vehicles across the US, Canada, and the UK. Like everyone in the travel industry, Turo has felt the dramatic effects of COVID-19 on their business and is looking forward to business returning.

"As shelter-in-place restrictions ease and people start to travel, Turo is committed to providing resources to keep guests and hosts safe," said Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo. "We are pleased to partner with Spiffy to offer Turo hosts services at special pricing to help ensure that cars have been properly cleaned and disinfected."

Spiffy quickly became the leading vehicle disinfection provider, destroying COVID-19 nationwide in 20 consumer and fleet markets with American-made, hospital-grade disinfectants that are EPA-approved 99.999% effective. Offerings range from decontamination of known infections to disinfectant treatments of hard surfaces and upholstery, with future antimicrobial protection from 7 days up to one year.

As Governors begin to lift shelter-in-place restrictions, experts predict vehicle rentals to increase from pandemic low points faster than air or train travel. Consumers want to be in control of their environments to the greatest extent possible, and vehicles offer the best travel option to meet that need. If companies like Spiffy and Turo can build consumer confidence through certified vehicle disinfection, recovery will come quicker to the travel industry.

"We are excited to partner with Turo to give their guests and hosts the confidence to get back on the road," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo, "and the best way to do that is with vehicle cleaning and disinfection services that are EPA-approved and CDC-recommended to be 99.999% effective against COVID-19. When someone gets in a vehicle that has been through a Spiffy disinfection, they can have the peace of mind that the vehicle is virus-free and safe for their trip."

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership.

A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over 14 million strong with more than 450,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models available. Whether it's a truck to help out on moving day, a Tesla for an exciting new experience, or a classic VW bus for a picture-perfect road trip, Turo lets you find the perfect vehicle for your next adventure.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, and Washington, DC. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service™ in Baltimore, Fort Myers, and Newark.



