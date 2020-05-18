Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries announces the publication of an article discussing Innoviom, Inc. and it's new product.









In 2004, Manoj Bhargava came up with the idea of a sugar-free energy drink with a twist-it came in a 2.49 fluid ounces "shot". He launched 5-hour Energy in 2004, Walmart picked it up in 2006, and it surpassed $1 billion in retail sales by 2011. This new innovation was incremental to the already established energy drink market.

Innoviom hopes to replicate the success of 5-hour Energy with its new Wowie Shots. In addition to the convenient size, Wowie Shots have a twist of their own-they contain 20mg of cannabidiol, better known as CBD, per serving and focus on relaxation rather than energy!







CBD Demand on the Rise

CBD has become one of the most popular health and wellness products in the world over the past 12 months. While scientists are only beginning to understand the potential medical benefits, there has been no shortage of anecdotal benefits among consumers.

There are many different types of CBD products on the market, ranging from bath bombs to dog treats. Consumers are using these products to help with everything from chronic anxiety to sleep disorders-although clinical studies remain in the early stages.

These products were historically limited to online sales, but the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp (a common source of CBD) from the Schedule I Controlled Substances list, which led to a boom of products appearing on the shelves of mass-market retailers.

Combining Two Megatrends

Innoviom is combining two megatrends with the launch of Wowie Shots-CBD and the convenient "shot" format. While consumers are embracing CBD, 5-hour Energy has demonstrated clear demand for "shots" with its nearly $1 billion in estimated annual sales.

Both "shot" drinks and CBD attract young men between the ages of 25 and 45. While traditional "energy" shots help those experiencing fatigue in the morning or during work, CBD products help those experiencing anxiety during their hectic daily lives in the occasions where fast stress-relief is required. They have historically targeted different outcomes.

Wowie Shots contain a unique blend of hemp-derived CBD from U.S. sources and adaptogens that help the body cope with environmental stress factors, helping address everything from adrenal fatigue to sleep disorders. By packaging the CBD in a convenient shot format, consumers can access the same easy format that energy shots pioneered.

Adding to a Diverse Line Up

Innoviom has developed an innovative line-up of functional beverages based on herbal ingredients. Tranquini, its flagship brand, leverages adaptogens, or natural bioregulators that increase the ability to adapt to environmental stress factors.

Wowie by Tranquini is a line of low-calorie relaxation beverages with 20mg of hemp-derived CBD per can and its proprietary mix of adaptogens. These products are already for sale across the company's distribution network, including Amazon.com.

Led by major beverage and CPG executives, from companies like Coca-Cola, Diageo, Red Bull, Gillette, and PepsiCo, the company is uniquely qualified to drive growth across different emerging categories and in international markets.

Looking Ahead

Innoviom is well-positioned to capitalize on the CBD and "shot" trends with its new Wowie Shots. With distribution already set up, the company could quickly become a category leader in the CBD beverage space.

Click here to read the full story:

