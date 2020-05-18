New Influencer WebCam-Based Social Platform, Jasmin.com, Launches Pamela Anderson Joins as Creative Director

Top Relationship Experts and Lifestyle Personalities to Offer Advice and Videos

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmin , the world's first web camming site exclusively dedicated to connecting users with lifestyle, relationship, and sex positivity influencers, announced its launch today. Actress, model, and activist Pamela Anderson has joined in the role of Creative Director and will appear daily on Jasmin.com. An offshoot of LiveJasmin, the world's most successful adult webcamming site with 50 million daily visitors, Jasmin's mission is to broaden the appeal of webcamming through lifestyle influencers with whom members can connect via videos, texts, and chats.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Jasmin in my role as Creative Director," said Anderson. "At a moment when we're more socially isolated than ever and loneliness is an epidemic, Jasmin offers a medium for real connections. The more we stay connected human to human, the better off we will be."

No woman is better suited to be Jasmin's spokesperson than Anderson, the world's most recognizable sex symbol. The iconic actress, model, and activist has long championed sex positivity, which is at the core of Jasmin's ethos. In her role as Jasmin's Creative Director, Pamela will host regular virtual conversations with experts in the fields of relationships, intimacy, and sex positivity, as well as work with Jasmin's executive team on new initiatives designed to enhance the user experience.

Jasmin's genesis is the result of an internal study of LiveJasmin users that revealed that a staggering 70% of webcam visitors were only having conversations with the site's models to alleviate loneliness, rather than engaging in sexual activity. And, as people have become more socially isolated than ever before, LiveJasmin has only seen its traffic increase.

"We were stunned to realize just how much people simply wanted to engage in meaningful conversations with LiveJasmin's models and realized we needed to provide this audience with a forum that allowed them to do so," said Karoly Papp, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasmin. "We launched Jasmin to help foster human connections around shared common interests. Incorporating influencers, experts, and personalities who are passionate about fitness, well-being, relationships, dating, intimacy, and sex positivity is a natural fit for our audience who are looking to engage around these issues."

To that end, Jasmin has tapped actress, model and transgender activist, Carmen Carrera; sexologist, author, and relationship authority, Nikki Goldstein PhD; social psychologist and author, Justin Lehmiller; and sex expert, author, and intimacy coach, Stephen de Wit DHS, MPH, ACS, to develop original content and address topics such as relationships, dating, and body positivity with users. They will also engage with members in live chats, post videos, and participate in roundtables with Anderson and others within the Jasmin community. Additional experts and personalities will be added in the coming months.

To better understand the societal impacts of webcamming and other adult-oriented digital platforms, Jasmin commissioned researchers from the famed Kinsey Institute at Indiana University to conduct the world's first survey examining the relationship between the use of sex technology and emotional connection. In a study of 8,000 people, Kinsey scientists found that sex tech users reported feeling both sexually and emotionally connected to their virtual partners. Specifically, 68% of webcam visitors revealed that they received emotional support from a cam model, and 66% felt a sense of emotional closeness to them.

"Although the unprecedented rise of the digital era has sparked some anxiety over the potential negative consequences to individuals and society, we're seeing that the incorporation of technology-and sex tech specifically-also has the capacity to enhance, expand, and improve individual well-being and the well-being of human relationships," said Amanda Gesselman, Anita Aldrich Endowed Research Scientist and Associate Director for Research at the Kinsey Institute.

Loneliness, labeled an epidemic prior to COVID-19, is associated with multiple negative mental health outcomes. And, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have cautioned that people are feeling more socially isolated than ever during the pandemic.

Jasmin is the first lifestyle-oriented interactive mobile and desktop platform which enables the public to pay to interact with over 300 influencers and personalities via text, video chats, and direct messaging on topics they collectively care about most. At Jasmin, the influencers make the rules. They determine what they want to talk about, who they want to communicate with, and how much they want to charge. Conceived of by the founders of LiveJasmin, the world's most popular adult-oriented webcamming destination which receives 50 million visitors a day, Jasmin is designed to be a fun and judgement-free zone for the fostering of friendship and emotional connections. For more information about how Jasmin works or for questions about becoming an influencer or member, please visit Jasmin.com .

