Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 246.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 231.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 239.41p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---