Diversified Gas & Oil PLC: Admission to Trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LSE:DGOC) ("DGO" or the "Company"), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil wells as well as midstream assets, is pleased to announce that Company's ordinary shares were admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ("Admission") at 8:00am (BST) today under the ticker "DGOC".

Commenting on the Admission, CEO, Rusty Hutson said:

"Transitioning our shares to trade on the Main Market represents a significant milestone in our three years of growth as a public company. Importantly it reflects our commitment to the strong governance, reporting and operating standards required by a Premium listing. Tangentially to our strategy of focus on long-term value creating growth, we have become the largest independent producer by volume listed in London, and our robust business model and healthy balance sheet ensures that we are well positioned to capitalize on compelling opportunities that the current market will present. As we embark on this new chapter, I'd like to thank the DGO team for their relentless focus, the Board for its vision and leadership, our shareholders and lenders for their support, and all our advisers for their counsel. We look forward to building upon our strong track record of value creation and shareholder returns on the Main Market."

