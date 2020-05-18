Utility the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company has offered solar power system-owning customers the chance to operate under new net metering rules. The state-owned utility has also started tendering for a total 500 MW of solar generation capacity, according to Reuters.The Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (Zetdc) has invited solar rooftop owners to join a new net metering scheme. The national power transmission company has launched the program for solar system owners with smart meters, the cost of which can be included in the fee for securing net metering access, if necessary. As ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...