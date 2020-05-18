SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne And Volunteer Botanicals Enter Into Collaboration To Develop Proprietary Brand Of Beauty And Wellness CBG Products

Industry Reports Project Wellness And Beauty Market To Reach $23.7 Billion By 2023*

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF) A company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Cannabis Sectors, today announced that It has entered into a collaboration with Volunteer Botanicals, LLC, a Tennessee-based company focused on delivering fully customized, botanical-based products for product creators and medical practitioners, to create a proprietary new branded line of products for the company.

Volunteer is also the source for the two recently introduced products, namely a line of flavored, chewable tablets delivering a 20mg dose of CBG and a CBG sublingual dissolving tablet that delivers 10mg in a very small 6mm size. These products are marketed under the marketing management agreement with GO Nutraceutical's branded line of "Cannabis 2.0" products.

This new line is the company's entrance into beauty markets - "Where Wellness meets Beauty". SPO will create a new proprietary brand under a wholly-owned subsidiary to market the as of yet unnamed brand, utilizing the formulations delivered by Volunteer.

The company has charged Charles Harbison to oversee this subsidiary. He is a full-time employee of the company and is its Executive in charge of Brand Management. He previously launched his own luxury brand HARBISON, which, since its launch, garnered the attention of the fashion world including iconic public figures, celebrity stylists, power influencers, and editors. He dressed luminaries like Beyonce and Michelle Obama in his designs. Both his collection and his creative talent have been featured across major fashion media outlets including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, WWD, Refinery 29, and Elle. Harbison has also consulted for a range of top brands including Emanuel Ungaro, Michael Kors, Cult Gaia, and Nicholas the Label.

Mr. Harbison said: "Through my long-standing career in building fashion brands both domestically and internationally, I have found customers today are most excited about the infusion of health, wellness, and eco-responsibility into the beauty and fashion sectors. We will build a beauty product assortment that reflects this current sentiment, aligning the health intentions of today's customer with the naturally derived healing nature of CBG and the culturally relevant, globally inclusive branding of today."

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, added: "The beauty and wellness markets require a different marketing technique than the CBD markets. We needed someone with an impeccable track record and the specific experience in the beauty and fashion markets to take the lead on our new brand. We were extremely lucky to have Charles overseeing this foray into the beauty and wellness markets. Consumer acceptance of the infusion markets is growing rapidly we are moving expeditiously to build a really great brand during this window of opportunity. We want to be standing there owning a really terrific brand that will generate revenues for the company in this rapidly expanding market and create a very successful brand that could become a target for acquisition, further enhancing our shareholder's ROI."

About Volunteer Botanicals, LLC.

Volunteer Botanicals is paving the way for an entirely new system of delivering cannabinoids and terpenes to the body through their patent-pending, cutting-edge conversion process called the Lipid Neutralization System (LNS). Converting cannabis extracts into new, more dynamic mediums allows for collaboration with product creators looking to gain an edge by providing new ways that cannabinoids can interact with the body. Offering mediums like pharmaceutical-grade Flowable Powders, Water-Soluble Powders, Water-based Microemulsions, and Alcohol-based Microemulsions, Volunteer Botanicals will work directly with GO Nutraceutical and SponsorsOne crafting custom formulas to meet the specific needs of each product offering from ingestibles to topicals to raw ingredients. Volunteer Botanicals is an intermediate manufacturer of the highest quality ingredients required for the best formulations. Volunteer Botanicals believes that cannabinoids and terpenes will play a substantial role in functional supplements, pharmaceutical formulations, and various food and beverages. To learn more, please visit www.volunteerbotanicals.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand.

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

* The Brightfield Group https://www.brightfieldgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590249/SponsorsOne-And-Volunteer-Botanicals-Enter-Into-Collaboration-To-Develop-Proprietary-Brand-Of-Beauty-And-Wellness-CBG-Products