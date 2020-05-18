Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest scheduling optimization engagement for a warehousing company. The ever-growing need to optimize third party logistics providers' warehousing companies are now looking forward to eliminating extra cost..

Quantzig's scheduling optimization solutions enable you to maximize asset utilization at minimum logistical costs. It also offers insights into schedules that can help you turn your production plans into an executable end-to-end schedule that accounts for logistical constraints and resource shortages.

The Business Problem

A global warehousing and cold storage company wanted to optimize its 3rd party logistics providers' distributions schedules, to eliminate unwanted costs and also identify the best partners. The client had a global network of third party distribution partners and wanted to analyze the schedule and spend for each partner, in order to quantify profitability from each schedule, evaluate profitability of each distribution and delivery schedule, and identify the best logistics partners.

"The use of AI-based scheduling optimization algorithms can empower you to optimize routes and schedule resources more efficiently," says a scheduling optimization expert from Quantzig.

Our Approach

We churned the client's global distribution data and spend data, performed logistics optimization, schedule analytics, and spend analytics to create a partner scorecard, quantify the performance of each schedule, map distribution spending to strategic logistics requirements, and recommend the best possible options for the client.

Quantzig's scheduling optimization solutions helped the client to:

Understand partner schedule and spend

Identify unwanted and hidden cost

USD 5 million reduction in procurement spend

Based on our insights, the client identified the hidden costs and unnecessary wait times across various schedules, and developed strategies to eliminate them. The client also identified its most cost effective partners, and developed long term contracts with them. These enabled them to generate 15% higher revenue over the next year. Learn how our scheduling optimization solutions can help you transform your business processes. Request for more information now!

