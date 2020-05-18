Increasing Construction Activities in Asia Pacific to Help Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market to Reach Valuation Worth US$470 MN by 2030 End, Finds TMR

- Construction cameras are increasingly used for getting actionable and crucial insights that will help the project managers, contractors, and engineers to have an update on the progress of the jobsite

- With the growing construction activities and technological developments, the global market is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in the near future.

ALBANY, New York, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that talks about the working dynamics of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market. The research report tried highlight the important growth factors, inhibiting factors, key segments, current geographical outlook, and the overall state of the vendor landscape of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market.

As per the findings of the research report, the global market for construction camera (time lapse camera) is expected to showcase a highly promising CAGR of 8% over the course of the given forecast period of 2020 to 2030. With the given rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$470 Mn by the fall of 2030.

Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Key Takeaways

Based on the type of product, the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market is expected to be led by the segment of fixed cameras in the coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of power, the AC and DC powered camera cumulatively accounted for nearly 76% of the overall market share in 2019 and are projected to lead the market in the near future.

Based on application, the segment of jobsite monitoring is expected to be the most preferred choice of the end users over the course of the forecast period.

In terms of channel of distribution, the offline mode of sale has been the most dominant one with accounting for 67.5% of the overall market share in 2019 with respect to value. However, in the coming years of the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to gather pace.

Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market has the development and evolution of the construction industry.

In addition to this, rapid rise in the number of development projects in the emerging nations across the globe have also helped in the overall development of the global market.

Technological advancements coupled with launch of construction cameras (time lapse camera) with innovative features have also significantly helped in driving the market growth in recent years.

With several advantages such as live jobsite monitoring, 24x7 intelligent security with proper alerts, and customized time lapse ability among others have also helped in improving the growth of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market.

Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Key Restraining Factors

There is a serious lack of awareness about the use of these new age devices for the better handling of the construction job site. This is expected to be the key restraining factor for the market growth.

Narrow perception about the use of these devices is also hampering market development.

Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is the most dominant regional segment of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market due to the increasing building and construction activities across emerging nations such as India and China .

is the most dominant regional segment of the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market due to the increasing building and construction activities across emerging nations such as and . Europe market is the second largest market in terms of sales and is likely to continue its growth in the near future.

market is the second largest market in terms of sales and is likely to continue its growth in the near future. The MEA is segment is expected to showcase a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market include Brinno Inc., CamDo Solutions, EarthCam, Inc., ECAMSECURE, Enlaps (Tikee), and iBEAM Systems, Inc. among others.

The Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market is segmented on the Basis Of:

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Segmentation by Product Type

Fixed Camera

PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Camera

Indoor Camera

Mobile Camera Trailers

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Segmentation by Power

AC Power Driven

DC Power Driven

Solar Power Driven

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Segmentation by Application

Jobsite Progress Monitoring

Security & Surveillance

Marketing & Promotion

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market - Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

