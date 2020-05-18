Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how physician journey analysis helped a multinational pharma company to reduce its marketing costs by 30%.

In today's highly complicated healthcare ecosystem, a physician's performance has a direct impact on the financial success of the organization. Hence the analysis of the physician's level of engagement is gaining importance in the healthcare industry. Also, the increasing pressure to provide high-quality and cost-effective care for patients is encouraging the adoption of physician journey analysis. Through data analytics, hospitals and clinics can improve the patient care systems and meet the current regulatory requirements set by the governments. The RWE analytics team at Quantzig offers effective insights that help healthcare companies understand the next best marketing action at each stage of physician engagement. Physician journey analysis also offers key insights that strengthen physician engagement, provides information on the latest developments in the industry, and creates awareness about the changes in the market.

"By offering effective insights, we help healthcare industry players understand the next best marketing action at each stage of the physician journey," says a physician journey analysis expert from Quantzig.

Physician Journey Analysis Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered:

Quantzig's analytics team has extensive domain knowledge and experience in offering the best marketing actions that will help physicians gain more recognition in the market. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this engagement are listed below:

Offered insights on the key responsibilities of the commercial excellence team to strengthen the physician engagement

Assured 12% increase in TRx prescriptions from physicians in lower tiers, six months post implementation of targeted marketing approaches designed based on physician journey mapping

Business rules were fed into the Content Management Systems (CMS) to serve up right messages in the right channels at the right time to right physicians

Reduced marketing cost by optimizing call planning and sampling distribution processes based on the analysis of physician prescription behavior

