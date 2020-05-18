Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article that explains 'Why Healthcare Payers are Turning Customer-centric

The rise in new opportunities for healthcare payers and providers can be attributed to the recent transformations in the healthcare landscape. Today, the healthcare payers are witnessing the advent of new care and payment models, re-alignment of incentive structure, the rise of consumerism, and the sudden surge in online insurance exchanges. Adopting a customer-centric approach holds several benefits for the healthcare payers, thereby, helping them achieve new levels of productivity, improve customer experience, and yield better outcomes by leveraging new digital and technological capabilities.

In addition, the ever-expanding trove of real-world data has thrown light on the importance of real-world evidence analytics in improving patient outcomes. Today payers and providers are adopting the concept of consumerism to devise services and deliver a better healthcare experience. With the increase in healthcare costs, healthcare payers are also forced to focus on achieving cost efficiency and centralizing regulations to minimize the costs. Our patient engagement analytics solutions portfolio is specially designed keeping in mind many such challenges faced by healthcare payers and providers in ensuring the delivery of advanced healthcare services. Leveraging our real-world evidence analytics expertise and patient engagement solutions can also help you capture patient-generated, social and demographic data to strengthen not only patient engagement initiatives but also the healthcare analytics program.

According to Quantzig's RWE analytics experts, "Through our real-world evidence and patient engagement analytics solutions, we aim to help our clients to deliver timely care, improve patient interactions and ensure coordinated, quality services across the patient care continuum."

In this blog, we have discussed why healthcare payers are leveraging analytics to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and make strategic decisions driven by insights. Healthcare providers and payers can improve customer experience by utilizing the insights gained through patient engagement analytics, in the following ways:

Simplifying the patient enrollment process

Ensuring effective management of patient's healthcare and medical needs

Increasing awareness among consumers about various available products and coverages

Offering quick resolutions to various billing, claims, and coverage queries through multiple accessible channels

