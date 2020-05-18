The global hazmat suits market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the hazmat suits market

The increasing incidence of various infectious diseases, especially respiratory diseases, such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease (EVD), and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), is driving the demand for protective equipment for people and healthcare professionals across the globe. The increasing use of such equipment is boosting the demand for protective clothing, such as hazmat suits.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads through human to human contact. Doctors and other healthcare staff are more vulnerable to the disease as they frequently come in contact with patients that are infected with the disease. Hazmat suits are widely used to protect physicians, healthcare staff, and sanitary personnel from contamination involved in treatment and sanitary services in contaminated areas. Thereby, the demand for hazmat suits to combat COVID-19 will contribute to the market growth.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for hazmat suits from the manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Hazmat Suits Market: Increasing Demand for Hazmat Suits from Manufacturing Industry

The manufacturing industry is one of the significant contributors to the total GDP of industrialized economies such as the US. The manufacturing industry consists of different application areas that may pose diverse risks. There are several primary and auxiliary processes, such as welding and metal manufacturing, in different stages of manufacturing. Workers are quite often exposed to hazardous environments where protective equipment such as hazmat suits must necessarily be used. Different types of protective equipment must be compulsorily used at manufacturing sites to ensure the safety of workers. Specialized hazmat suits and gloves help control contamination and protect users from harmful particles and sensitive pharmaceutical products and processes, thereby ensuring the safety of workers. Thus, the increasing demand for hazmat suits from the manufacturing industry will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as stringent and comprehensive safety regulations, and the increasing awareness regarding safety among employers will have a significant impact on the growth of the hazmat suits market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Hazmat Suits Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hazmat suits market by application (infection control and biohazards, chemical wastes, hazardous materials, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the hazmat suits market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of deadly infectious diseases, and the region's dominance in various industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, healthcare, and aerospace.

