Beijing Energy, which is among a bevy of public entities holding stakes in the developer, is proposing one of its subsidiaries offer $211 million of leasing options to debt-saddled Panda Green.Heavily-indebted Chinese solar project developer Panda Green on Friday revealed one of the potential benefits to come out of its February bail-out by state-owned power company Beijing Energy. The new board has proposed Beijing Energy subsidiary Shenzhen Jingneng Leasing provide Panda Green with RMB1.5 billion (US$211 million) worth of leasing services up to the end of 2022. Under the terms of a proposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...