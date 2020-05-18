Global Finger Splint Market to Expand as Orthopaedic Surgeons Deem Post-surgical Measures Necessary for Recovery - Transparency Market Research

- The healthcare industry has become more liberal to the use of innovative aids and technologies - the use of finger splints also follows from the aforementioned trend.

- Rising incidence of injuries and joint problems, especially amongst the geriatric population, has created new roadways to growth within the global finger splint market.

ALBANY, New York, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare practitioners lay optimal emphasis on proper precautionary measures during the process of treatment. In the event of an orthopaedic surgery, it becomes absolutely essential for the patient to follow post-surgical directives and prescriptions. Use of various types of splint that give support to the recovering body part has emerged as a prominent trend in recent times. Several medical practitioners concede to the idea of following preventive measures during the process of recovery. Therefore, the healthcare industry has become more responsive and swifter in adopting new wearable aids. Over the course of the past decade, splints have attracted the attention of several healthcare professionals. The design and mechanism used to develop splints helps in offering strength to recovering bones and muscles. Finger splints have become particularly popular amongst several people.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76855

Advancements in Orthopaedic Surgeries and Treatments

Investments in orthopaedic research have borne fruits as the success rate of bone surgeries has increased by a noticeable margin. The collective efforts of the healthcare and medical industries have helped in achieving an improved success rate.

Orthopaedic surgeons have followed a multifaceted approach to ensure optimal success rates for bone restoration surgeries. They have used a combination of techniques including prolonged use of splints by recovering patients.

There has been a rise in the number of surgeries conducted per surgeon per day across several hospitals. For injuries related to fingers or the larger limb, patients are discharged much earlier with proper instruction on post-surgical measures. Use of finger splints is an important instruction given to patients who are in the phase of recovery.

The use of finger splints by people subjected to harsh working conditions has emerged as a prominent trend that could aid market growth.

Get research-based insights and factual information about the growth of the Finger Splint Market (Type: Frog Splints, Finger Extension Splints, Finger Cot Splints, Thumb Spica Splints, and Others; Material: Aluminum, Neoprene, Plastic & Thermoplastic, Aluminum/Foam, and Others; Type & Material: Frog Splints, Finger Extension Splints, Finger Cot Splints, Thumb Spica Splints, and Others; Price: Under US$ 10, US$ 10 - US$ 50, and Above US$ 50; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/finger-splint-market.html

Global Finger Splint Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in orthopaedic treatments have been at the forefront of growth within the global finger splint market. Some of the other factors responsible for market growth and maturity are:

Need for orthopaedic precision that breeds out of the use of effective aids, splints, and technologies.

Vulnerability of fingers to suffering injuries as most of the chores involve the use of the limbs.

Sports injuries and oversights in weightlifting can be severely damage a person's fingers. In a lot of cases, damage to the fingers is due to prolonged adherence to wrong forms.

The geriatric population is extremely prone to suffering from injuries in the fingers, mainly due to weaker bones.

Hairline fractures can be treated with the use of finger splints alone.

Analyze disposable face mask market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Global Finger Splint Market: Limitations to Growth

The use of finger splints cannot be of any use to patients who have broken their bone or ligament. These patients are required to undergo more rigorous treatments such as surgeries and timely therapies. This factor takes away a large share of the consumer base away from the vendors. Besides, quality of materials used for manufacturing splints is also a matter of debate in the medical circles.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/76855

Global Finger Splint Market: Key Vendors

Alimed, Inc.

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

Zimmer Biomet

Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation)

Corflex, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Silver Ring Splint

Ortholife Global

Request COVID19 Impact on Finger Splint Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76855

The global finger splints market is segmented on the basis of:

Finger Splint Market- By Type

Frog Splints

Finger Extension Splints

Finger Cot Splints

Thumb Spica Splints

Others (Mallet Finger Splints, Trigger finger Splint, etc.)

Finger Splint Market- By Material

Aluminum

Neoprene

Plastic & Thermoplastic

Aluminum/Foam

Others (Fabric & Rubber, Foam, etc.)

Finger Splint Market- By Price

Under US$ 10

US$ 10 - US$ 50

- Above US$ 50

Finger Splint Market- By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Consumer Goods & Services Industry:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Changing lifestyles and busy work-schedules have led to the use of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. The lifestyle of people have changed over the past decade and people spend long hours in their office. This leads to lack of time to do household chorus and creates demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market - Global household vacuum cleaners market is experiencing high-paced expansion in its size and valuation due to increase in the number of women in the workforce, change in consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene.

Mattress and Mattress Component Market - Increasing obese population, growing prevalence of pressure ulcers, and rising awareness among consumers regarding health is propelling the demand for specially designed medical mattresses such as gel filled mattress, water bed mattress, and air filled mattresses. However, despite all these driving factors, high manufacturing cost of mattresses is anticipated to restrain the global mattress market.

Self-service Kiosk Market - Self-service kiosks have emerged as one of the most advanced and user-friendly self delivery services due to which, the demand curve is expected to ascend during the forecast period. At the back of these factors, the global self-service kiosk market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:



Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg