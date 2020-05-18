The sterile gloves market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 212.42 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005334/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sterile Gloves Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the sterile gloves market in APAC Request free sample pages

The incidence of COVID-19 has increased in India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and other APAC countries. This has significantly increased the demand for medical gloves for handling patients suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 in healthcare facilities in APAC. Besides, the strong presence of global and local vendors in these countries is fueling the growth of the sterile gloves market in APAC.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/sterile-gloves-market-in-apac-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious and contagious diseases. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the sterile gloves market.

Contagious diseases such as influenza, common flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), tuberculosis, and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) have been increasing significantly across APAC. The confirmed cases of coronavirus patients are also increasing exponentially in Australia, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and other countries. The rising incidence of COVID-19 cases has increased the demand for diagnostic tests to provide necessary treatment to patients. This has increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent healthcare professionals from getting infected with the virus. Sterile gloves form a crucial part of PPE worn by healthcare professionals. Therefore, the rising incidence of infectious and contagious diseases is expected to foster the growth of the sterile gloves market in APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sterile Gloves Companies in APAC:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers sterile gloves under the brands, GAMMEX and MICRO-TOUCH DermaClean Sterile.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, Vasco OP Sensitive.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, Protexis.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. operates its business through segments such as Disposable medical products and Durable medical equipment. The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, Dynarex.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, KIMTECH PURE.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sterile Gloves Market in APAC Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Synthetic gloves

Natural rubber gloves

Sterile Gloves Market in APAC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Surgical Mask Market Global surgical mask market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Chloroquine Market Global chloroquine market by application (malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, and Asia and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005334/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/