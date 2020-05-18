The Newswire VP GT has provided Tech firms with the ability to effectively distribute company news to alert consumers as to how their services will be impacted and changed during the COVID-19 crisis.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Technology firms are facing a multitude of unique challenges in the wake of COVID-19 due to economic hardships, less predictable contract renewals and a decrease in the procurement of new technologies. With the help of the Newswire Value Pack Guided Tour, tech teams have the ability to effectively distribute important information to their desired audiences at lower costs. Having the right marketing strategies in place helps tech agencies at a lower price point. These firms can receive greater return on their media spend, all while delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time and through the right medium.



Tech Sector Agencies See Significant Opportunity in the Newswire Value Pack Guided Tour During Crisis

Unlike industries such as retail, food, and healthcare, the technology industry has been impacted in a multitude of unique and unexpected ways. B2B software firms have had to adjust to the changing market, as businesses are looking to lower costs and reduce spending during this period of economic turmoil. Tech companies that sell directly to consumers have needed to adjust the ways in which they produce, distribute, and maintain their products; a process that requires clear communication between producers and consumers.

These adjustments to daily operating procedures can be immensely important to the partners and clients of these firms. The need for effective communication has risen exponentially since the beginning of the crisis, and now more than ever, tech companies are turning to external PR, marketing, and communications firms to distribute information regarding crucial changes that are happening every day in their respective industries.

"With most tech firms having moved the majority of their interactions with customers to online chats or over the phone discussions, the traditional concerns that other industries are facing are not as applicable," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire.

"Tech firms might not have to worry about PPE or safe social distancing practices as much as the food and restaurant industry, for example. However, they do have to worry about how the current economic climate might increase the demand for their services or slow down their supply chain. These are instances that impact customers, and our team at Newswire wants to ensure that this information reaches the right audience so that consumers are made aware."

The COVID-19 crisis has brought about some good news for the tech space too; according to an official guide released by Deliotte, the disruption to the market has, "...caused an acceleration of remote working," and, "the potential carbon emission reductions could result in renewed focus on sustainability practices." For firms looking to enhance the remote-workspace industry or prioritize environmental activism during the crisis, now would be a perfect time to develop a comprehensive campaign with the help of the Newswire team.

Newswire's Campaign Managers act as extended team members to help PR agencies and market research companies handle the creation of media lists, formatting, and submitting PR campaigns. Having an expert campaign manager navigate the Newswire platform saves both time and resources, resulting in a greater return on overall media spend. The VP GT also offers Newswire's software as a service, included with the bundle of press releases, as well as add-ons such as extra words, images, and links at no additional costs.

"Learning to use a PR platform takes time and resources away from an agency or market research company's day when they can be focusing on more important outreach and client-facing responsibilities," said Terenzio. "Giving our VP GT customers access to our platform through a campaign manager helps reduce costs and facilitate a smoother campaign process not to mention increase production."

Purchasing additional software to maximize the use of campaigns quickly adds up. Through the VP GT, software is bundled with bulk press releases, allowing agencies and market research companies to gain limited access. Full access is granted to their assigned campaign manager, who gives the companies a report of the analytics of each campaign to create continued improvement for future campaigns based on the results.

Terenzio said, "This cost-effective option is a great way for agencies and market research companies to launch successful campaigns without breaking the bank. The peace of mind knowing a campaign manager is readily available to create a targeted media list and set up a PR launch is priceless."

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Competitively priced for less than three cups of coffee a day, the agency selects the number of annual distributions they need to satisfy their clients' needs and pay for release services on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution as part of the guided tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information. With its flat-fee predictable pricing and unlimited words, you can stay within budget and expand your messaging.

