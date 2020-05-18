Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On May 14, 2020, Zadig Asset Management SA notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,651,884 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on May 13, 2020 to 3.22%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Zadig Asset Management SA
70C route d'Arlon, L-8008 Strassen, Luxembourg
Date of Notification: May 14, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: May 13, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Zadig Asset Management SA
2,362,000
2,651,884
3.22%
Total
2,362,000
2,651,884
0
3.22%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
2,651,884
3.22%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Zadig Asset Management SA is not a controlled entity.
Addition information
Zadig Asset Management SA is an investment management company that exercises the voting rights attached to the shares through the different funds at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions. On 29th April 2020, Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) S.A. changed its legal name to Zadig Asset Management S.A.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
