A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies across various industries worldwide. Our expertise in the field of market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower industry leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a free brochure to learn more about our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005477/en/

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, customer buying behavior and spending patterns are dramatically changing," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Today, customers worldwide are trying to stave off uncertainties by stacking up food and utility supplies. The pandemic has caused a big boost to online grocery shopping, especially the household staples and health-related goods, such as bottled water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, face masks, and much more. While the fashion and other luxury goods market continues to slide. However, customer buying behavior and spending trends for health-related goods and emergency pantry items differ.

Is your business prepared to meet the demand-supply upheavals due to COVID-19? Request a FREE proposal for comprehensive market insights and agile strategies to overcome market disruptions due to the ongoing crisis.

To help retailers stay proactive and plan their next moves, the experts at Infiniti Research have outlined the key customer trends observed globally:

An accelerated shift from store to e-commerce in grocery: Our initial survey in March revealed that around 27% of customers had already changed their buying behavior. While the survey conducted this week shows that number nearly doubled to 58% as the government implemented precautionary measures such as store closure and social distancing to prevent the coronavirus spread. Consequently, e-commerce platforms are witnessing dramatic spikes in sales, which is driven by new customers trying online grocery shopping. As such, online brands are compelled to stack their online inventory to maximize profitability.

Customers doing bulk shopping: The unpredictable nature of the coronavirus outbreak is compelling shoppers to stock-up and buy in bulk. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, customers were accustomed to getting anything they needed within a day or two. However, the situation is not the same anymore. Major online stores are not accepting new grocery orders for now as they are facing exceptionally high demand for delivery slots. As a result, the trend of placing large orders seems to be on the rise. A recent report from Infiniti Research shows that in the four weeks ending March 22, a record amount on groceries was spent at supermarkets across the world, especially in the European region. Demand for groceries has soared to such a huge amount that e-commerce giants are unable to fulfill customer needs and requirements.

Spike in shelf-stable products and depleting markets for fresh and exotic foods: The demand for fresh and exotic food items are declining and there is a rising demand for packaged or canned food products. This is because customers are not willing to take the risks of consuming items that may have travelled long distances and exchanged many hands with little or no way to prove their hygiene quotient. Instead, consumers are increasingly opting for packaged food items which are risk-free.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Request more info to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005477/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us