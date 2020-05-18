A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a CPG company and explains how the client leveraged customer needs analysis to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005490/en/

"The Canadian consumer packaged goods industry is growing exponentially and presents huge opportunities for CPG companies around the globe," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The steady growth, convenience and rapidly changing market realities make it vital for CPG companies to understand customer needs and buying patterns. Also, the increasing market volatility necessitates companies operating in the CPG industry to have an agile operating model that keeps pace with evolving customer needs and demands. This is where CPG companies realize the importance of leveraging customer needs analysis.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant threat to the global CPG industry. Our business continuity support solutions can help you to combat the business impact of COVID-19. Request a FREE proposal here.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is a CPG company based out of Canada. The client launched a new product in the market. But, the newly launched product was losing ground to competitive products due to their inability to meet customer needs and demands. Also, the client was facing difficulties in identifying profitable customer segments to promote their product offerings. With this, the company witnessed a decline in their sales rate. Also, the client noted an increase in customer churn rate. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research for a solution.

With Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, the CPG company wanted to identify their customers' unmet needs, purchase behaviors, and spending habits. Furthermore, with Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, they wanted to better understand product features that would drive consumer purchase and satisfaction.

Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped CPG company to:

Increase their sales and market share by focusing on personalizing their product offerings according to customers' needs and requirements

Realign their marketing activities and distribution process to meet customer needs

Reduce customer churn rate by 11%

Gain 7.5% retail share in their new product category

Wondering how your business can benefit from our customer needs analysis solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005490/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us