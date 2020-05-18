Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2020 | 18:04
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 18

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 30 April 2020 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		 One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value8.0%-11.0%-9.9% -5.4%9.1%54.7%
Share price15.5%-13.6%-11.7% -7.3%15.6%66.9%
Russell 1000 Value Index9.4%-12.9%-11.4% -8.0%7.0%47.6%

Source: BlackRock

At month end
Net asset value - capital only:158.30p
Net asset value - cum income:160.10p
Share price:160.50p
Discount to cum income NAV: 0.2%
Net yield¹:5.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£130.0m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite:15.1%
Ordinary shares in issue²:81,204,044
Ongoing charges³:1.1%


1 Based on three quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 8 May 2019, 6 August 2019 and 7 November 2019 for the year ended 31 October 2019 and on 20 March 2020 for the year ending 31 October 2020 and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 April 2020.

² Excluding 19,157,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2019.

Benchmark Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials23.8
Health Care18.2
Consumer Staples8.9
Information Technology8.5
Energy8.1
Communication Services7.2
Industrials6.9
Utilities4.5
Consumer Discretionary4.2
Materials1.7
Net current assets8.0
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States69.8
United Kingdom5.8
Netherlands4.8
Germany3.8
France2.9
Ireland2.4
Switzerland2.0
Norway0.4
Canada0.1
Net current assets8.0
-----
100.0
=====


Ten Largest Investments
CompanyCountry of RiskTotal Assets (%)
Verizon CommunicationsUSA4.3
Bank of AmericaUSA3.4
CitigroupUSA3.1
SanofiFrance2.5
AnthemUSA2.4
MedtronicIreland2.4
Wells FargoUSA2.2
Koninklijke PhilipsNetherlands2.1
UnileverNetherlands2.1
FirstEnergyUSA2.1

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 April 2020, the Company's NAV increased by 8.0% and the share price by 15.5% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 9.4% for the period.

A rebound in U.S. stocks was as swift as the selloff seen through February and March, with all 11 GICS sectors in the benchmark index rising in the month of April. The portfolio's cash position, which averaged 8.8%, accounted for the majority of relative underperformance amid the rapid appreciation in stock prices. However, cash remains a source of stability in the portfolio and a tool to control the portfolio's level of market risk in a period where uncertainty remains elevated. Stock selection in consumer discretionary also detracted from relative returns, including selection decisions in the household durables industry. Lastly, stock selection in industrials and energy detracted from relative performance.

The largest contributor to relative performance was an underweight to the utilities sector. A broad underweight to this defensive area of the market boded well for relative returns amid the sharp reversal. In information technology, selection decisions in IT services and an overweight to the software industry improved relative results. Other notable contributors included underweight exposure to both real estate and consumer staples, and stock selection in materials.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy contributed to relative performance in April, as strikes were moved further out of the money in previous weeks.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In April, the portfolio initiated new positions in Kinder Morgan, American Express, US Bancorp, Fidelity National Financial and Lear and added to existing positions in Visa and PSEG. Conversely, we exited our positions in Sony, Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, CRH, NextEra Energy, Philip Morris International and BCE and reduced exposure to Cisco Systems and JPMorgan Chase.

Options: As of 30 April 2020, the Company's options exposure was 15.1% and the delta of the options was 85.2.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the financials, health care and information technology sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, utilities and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 30 April 2020.

18 May 2020

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.