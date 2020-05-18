Grove Square Galleries Announce Appointment of Experienced Art Director Serena Dunn

LONDON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Square Galleries are making positive progression with their new Fitzrovia gallery despite the global pandemic and are securing some of the art world's brightest talents both on and behind the canvas.

Grove Square are delighted to have secured the talents of Serena Dunn, someone with such a distinguished background and who will be able to utilise her expertise and guide the business to new levels of excellence.

Serena has over a decade of experience in the art world, boasting a pedigree and passion that was imbued by her family, her father being an artist himself, as well as a published art historian.

Through visits to art galleries and studios around the globe, he passed on a fascination and love of the medium that has only grown over the years; Serena herself has studied History of Art at University, before working in several prestigious galleries.

Her own personal journey has seen her develop a vast knowledge of international art markets and under the employ of her previous galleries, she has overseen the acquisition of various key pieces for her clients' collections. Serena will be utilising all her learned acumen to take Grove Square Galleries to the next level and assist them in their ascension to the summit of their ambitions.

Serena shares Grove Square's passion for working closely with clients and developing their own collections through the understanding and development of their own tastes and proclivities in this ever-expanding art market.

Having worked with professional collectors, celebrities, Royalty and FTSE 500 companies, Serena has shown her talent in dealing with clients from all walks of life and will fit in perfectly with Grove Square's ethos.

A Grove Square spokesperson added:

"Her role at Grove Square Galleries will include primarily directing the gallery, using her experience to improve our premises, working methods and role of the gallery itself. In addition, Serena will be working directly with our represented artists as well as taking a leading role in securing new talent going forward.

"Grove Square Galleries are extremely excited about Serena's appointment, and we are certain that she will be a valuable addition to our team. She brings a vast amount of industry knowledge and contacts to an already forward-thinking team. We know she will improve us immediately, and we think that together we will grow organically into the industry-leading brand that we are aiming for."

Serena will be commencing her new role immediately in preparation for the Fitzrovia Gallery's official opening in late summer 2020.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169477/Serena_Dunn.jpg