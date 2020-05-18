YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for Q1 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 2020 Highlights

Decrease in revenue of only 1.7% during COVID-19 shutdowns

Gross margin decreased to 19.8% compared to 39.2% for Q1 2019 due to decreased utilization

"Covid-19 did affect our first quarter. We where focused on renting cars to the rideshare industry. We quickly pivoted our marketing form renting cars for rideshare to renting cars for delivery services bringing our utilization rate back up. " said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. " As of mid May we have brought are rental number back to the level of pre Covid-19 shutdown. With the additional cars that where bought in the first quarter we should see growth come back in future quarters. We believe we are well positioned to capture more market share as other companies in our sector has shut down their operations during this shut down"

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare and Gig Economy vehicle booking platform which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets.

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare and delivery drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare and delivery companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding Gig Economy.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 37,579 $ 1,256,429 Accounts receivable 37,839 59,331 Prepaid expenses 768,440 782,900 Total current assets 843,858 2,098,660 Equipment, net 3,093 3,395 Rental vehicles, net 6,832,929 4,737,047 Deposit on vehicles 35,537 164,080 Deferred offering costs - - Other assets 200,000 200,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,915,417 $ 7,203,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (including $529,649 and $394,183 to related party) $ 1,075,228 $ 545,254 Accrued expenses (including $0 and $171,665 to related party) 257,761 405,977 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $22,336 and $32,289) 297,331 287,378 Finance lease obligations, current 1,715,134 1,416,446 Total current liabilities 3,345,454 2,655,055 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,309,933 984,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,655,387 3,639,174 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 29,427,803 and 29,427,803 shares issued and outstanding 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 29,193,136 28,735,894 Accumulated deficit (26,933,135 ) (25,171,915 ) Total stockholders' deficit 2,260,030 3,564,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 7,915,417 $ 7,203,182



YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,747,642 $ 1,778,601 Cost of revenue 1,401,291 1,082,170 Gross profit 346,351 696,431 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 131,509 81,738 General and administrative expenses 1,896,206 785,183 Loss on the settlement of debt - 240,000 Total operating expenses 2,027,715 1,106,921 Loss from operations (1,681,364 ) (410,490 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (79,856 ) (168,973 ) Total other income (expense) (79,856 ) (168,973 ) Net loss $ (1,761,220 ) $ (579,463 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 29,427,803 26,721,343 Diluted 29,427,803 26,721,343 Loss per share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 )



YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2019 29,427,803 $ 29 $ 28,735,894 $ (25,171,915 ) $ 3,564,008 Stock option expense 457,242 457,242 Net loss (1,761,220 ) (1,761,220 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 29,427,803 $ 29 $ 29,193,136 $ (26,933,135 ) $ 2,260,030 Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 $ 27 $ 19,193,151 $ (21,241,694 ) $ (2,048,516 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 80,000 640,000 640,000 Net loss (579,463 ) (579,463 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 26,798,676 $ 27 $ 19,833,151 $ (21,821,157 ) $ (1,987,979 )



YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $ (1,761,220 ) $ (579,463 ) Net loss Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 314,785 241,879 Stock option expense 457,242 - Common stock issued for services - - Amortization of debt discounts 9,953 9,844 Loss on the settlement of debt - 240,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,492 - Prepaid expenses 14,460 (17,858 ) Accounts payable 529,974 (132,283 ) Accrued expenses (148,216 ) 92,324 Net cash used in operating activities (561,530 ) (145,557 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Deposit for vehicles (35,537 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (35,537 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable - 680,000 Repayment of notes payable - (199,141 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (621,783 ) (297,703 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (621,783 ) 183,156 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (1,218,850 ) 37,599 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,256,429 277,444 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 37,579 $ 315,043 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 69,903 $ 148,511 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock $ - $ 400,000 Value of equity recorded as debt discounts $ - $ - Finance lease obligations $ 2,246,285 $ 510,136



