Montag, 18.05.2020
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Xetra
18.05.20
17:35 Uhr
32,130 Euro
+1,530
+5,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,23032,48019:01
32,25032,60018:39
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2020 | 18:56
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement Related to the First Interim (six weeks) Settlement of the Second Tranche of Shares Pursuant to the Share Buyback Programme Authorised by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:

Date of purchaseNumber of
ordinary shares
purchased by the
Company in the first settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 buyback programme		Average price
per share (EUR)
in the first
settlement of the
second tranche of
the 2019 buyback
programme		Total number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the
Company in the
second tranche of
the 2019 buyback
programme		Total number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the
Company under the
the 2019 buyback
programme
May 18, 2020654,08725.7173654,0873,788,982

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries.
All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020
Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590304/Dialog-Semiconductor-Plc-Announcement-Related-to-the-First-Interim-six-weeks-Settlement-of-the-Second-Tranche-of-Shares-Pursuant-to-the-Share-Buyback-Programme-Authorised-by-Shareholders-at-the-Annual-General-Meeting-on-2-May-2019

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
