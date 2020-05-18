Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 May to 15 May 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/13/2020
FR0010313833
7000
74.6900
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/14/2020
FR0010313833
7000
72.8456
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/15/2020
FR0010313833
7000
72.5785
XPAR
TOTAL
21,000
73.3714
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
