In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 May to 15 May 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/13/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.6900 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/14/2020 FR0010313833 7000 72.8456 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/15/2020 FR0010313833 7000 72.5785 XPAR TOTAL 21,000 73.3714

