Press Release | Krasnodar | May 18, 2020 PJSC Magnit Announces the Interest Rate of the Coupon Yield against the Exchange-Traded Bonds ****************************************************************************** *************** Krasnodar, Russia (May 18, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the interest rate of coupon yield against the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-002?-03 series. In accordance with Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Magnit (Decision w/o No. of May 18, 2020), the interest rate of the 1st coupon of the non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-03 series with centralized accounting of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 002P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-002?-02? as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds) is 5.90 (Five point nine zero) % per annum, which amounts to 29 (Twenty nine) rubles 42 kopecks per one Exchange-traded bond for the 1st coupon period. The interest rate of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th coupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period which amounts to 29 (Twenty nine) rubles 42 kopecks per one Exchange-traded bond. Reporting period which the The Exchange-traded bonds have Exchange-traded bonds yield is 6 coupon periods. Each coupon paid for: period lasts 182 days. 1st coupon period: from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 182nd day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 2nd coupon period: from the 182nd day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 3rd coupon period: from the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 4th coupon period: from the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 728th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 5th coupon period: from the 728th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 910th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 6th coupon period: from the 910th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 1092nd day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement. The number of the placed bonds has not been determined as of the date of decision on determination of the interest rate of the first coupon period of the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-002P-03 series, therefore, the total amount of yield cannot be specified. The number of the placed Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-002P-03 series will be specified in the Placement terms and conditions in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 5 of the Program and the Federal law No. 39-FZ of April 22, 1996 "On securities market". The amount of the accrued yield 1st coupon - 29.42 rubles; per one Exchange-traded bond: 2nd coupon - 29.42 rubles; 3rd coupon - 29.42 rubles; 4th coupon - 29.42 rubles; 5th coupon - 29.42 rubles; 6th coupon - 29.42 rubles. The total amount of interest to 1st coupon - 5.90 percent per be paid against Bonds and the annum; amount of interest to be paid per one Exchange-traded bond: 2nd coupon - 5.90 percent per annum; 3rd coupon - 5.90 percent per annum; 4th coupon - 5.90 percent per annum; 5th coupon - 5.90 percent per annum; 6th coupon - 5.90 percent per annum. Method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date when the obligation to 1st coupon period: the 182nd pay the Exchange-traded bonds day from the commencing date of yield shall be fulfilled: the Bonds placement; 2nd coupon period: the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 3rd coupon period: the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 4th coupon period: the 728th

