Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), specializes in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics.

Regarding the new Covid-19 testing activity recently initiated, Theradiag confirms that the viremia test developed by Mikrogen, AmpliCube Coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 (RT-PCR on nasopharyngeal swab), has just been approved by the National Reference Center of Paris (CNR). Exclusive distribution of the latter, in France, will soon begin via Theradiag's usual commercial networks.

This test joins about fifty PCR kits reimbursed by the French National Health Insurance and available on the French market. For the time being, no significant impact is being estimated on the company's 2020 sales in its forecasts.

The three other tests that have recently been filed with the CNR by Theradiag are serological tests in either ELISA (Enzyme Linked ImmunoSorbent Assay) or TDR (Rapid Diagnostic Test) format. These validation processes are still ongoing. The Company does not currently have new information in this respect. In addition, and on top of these other tests, the application for the test 100% developed by Theradiag will be filed in the coming weeks.

The Company will continue to keep the market and its stakeholders informed on the progress of these projects as soon as relevant.

Financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting convened for a second time, on June 25, 2020

H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005655/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com



NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Claire Riffaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr