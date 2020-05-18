Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Provides Marine Insurance Programs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC is reaching out to the wider community to explain the benefits of their Marine Insurance Programs. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a specialized insurance provider that offers clients an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance.

The company explains that its Marine Program focuses on small-to-medium sized marine accounts. The program provides Maritime Employers Liability (MEL), Hull and Protection & Indemnity (Hull / P&I), and Comprehensive General Liability (CGL) with admission into the program cell. According to Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, their program philosophy is to form long term relationships with their maritime clients and understand their business, risk management practices, and business forecast so that insurance coverage can always match fluctuating exposure.



Further, as Talisman Casualty Insurance Company explains, the selection of insureds is cultivated with caution and care, and the selection of claims adjusters and other service providers is carried out with the primary objective being effective and efficient client service. This strategy has allowed Talisman Casualty Insurance Company to create close working alliances with the management and employees of participating accounts. The company adds that Program Risk selection starts with accounts familiar to the group, and it then involves partnering only with quality insureds that have demonstrated sound management and safety practices.

The company also explains the four specific policies and coverages they provide under their Marine Program. The first, Maritime Employers Liability/Commercial Marine Insurance, is a policy that typically provides coverage for an insured's employees while working on non-owned or operated vessels. The second, Hull Insurance Coverage, provides protection against damage to a covered vessel. The third, Protection and Indemnity coverage, is liability insurance for practically all maritime liability risks associated with the operation of a vessel (other than those covered under a workers' compensation policy and under the collision clause in a hull policy).



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company clarifies that Protection and Indemnity coverage is often written as a package with Hull coverage. Finally, Commercial General Liability policies protect business owners against claims of liability for bodily injury, property damage, and personal and advertising injury (slander and false advertising).

A representative for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC says, "The Marine Market continues to be under pressure to lower costs in order to keep insured businesses competitive. Captive insurance will undoubtedly provide flexibility by adjusting risk management methods and lowering operational and acquisition costs. At Talisman Casualty, we provide the best captive insurance programs across the whole insurance market."



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company specializes in 'captive insurance,' wherein an insurance business is created that is completely controlled and owned by its own insureds. According to Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC's representative, the main purpose of having a captive insurer is the insurance of the risks of its owners. When they are being insured by a captive insurer, the insured companies are able to benefit from the underwriting profits of the captive insurer.

Talisman's representative states, "As an insurance company, our priority is on maintaining a high degree of professionalism in everything that we do. From the carefully crafted policies we have to the high quality and high standard claims process, we can proudly say that we are one of the most trusted captive insurance companies in the marine market. If you are looking for a trustworthy and legitimate insurance provider that does not cut corners, Talisman Casualty is your best option. Our team is composed of industry veterans who have worked in insurance for decades, and their expertise can be seen in each step of the process, from the initial consultation to the claims process and beyond."



Those who want to learn more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company and the various services they provide can find more information on the firm's website. Additionally, the insurer encourages interested parties to get in touch with them directly via email or phone. They can also be reached through the contact form on their website. In addition to their website, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share information, and communicate with their customers. The marine market is highly litigious and an open line of communication between insureds, underwriters, and claims professionals is paramount to helping insureds protect themselves against financial ruin. More information can also be found at the following link: Talisman Casualty Lawsuit

###

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117

SOURCE: Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590309/Talisman-Casualty-Insurance-Company-LLC-Provides-Marine-Insurance-Programs