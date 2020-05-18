VIP-Media: Zain Kheraj, CFO Of TrustMySystem, Shows Us What It Takes To Follow Our Dreams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Taking a leap of faith to follow what your dreams is not something that many people do. In particular, it is not something that many people do when they have a good job that is supporting them and meeting their needs. This was not the case with Zain Kheraj. He left his job in order to follow his own dreams and start TrustMySystem with his brother; a sports consulting and analytics company.

"As a finance major at the University of Georgia, I always wanted to get into some type of consulting. That was my dream job. I started working for Berkshire Hathaway in 2016 and left the firm December 2019 to pursue my other hobbies full time. I chose to leave a great company in which I had a great stable future to go all out on my passion. Not many people do that. My brother and I had started our company a few years before quitting our jobs, but it was still incredibly risky." Recounts Zain.

From there, Zain began working along with his brother to start his company TrustMySystem. Zain had always been a big fan of sports, so he combined his love with consulting and sports into one business where he could do great work, but not feel like he was working. In addition to this business, Zain also owns a number of small businesses.

"I own several small businesses and real estate, but my most notable business is TrustMySystem. My brother and I have always been huge sports fans, and when it comes to gambling on sports, many handicappers only show you what they want you to see. We decided to begin our own service with elite handicappers that cover all sports. We provide our service with 100% transparency, elite customer service, and the most affordable packages in the industry." Explains Zain.

Despite running a business that he loved and being successful doing so, Zain has had to struggle to convince his family that he was doing the right thing. Coming from an immigrant family, Zain was pushed to do things that his parents approved of instead of trying to achieve his dreams.

"Growing up in a foreign household, my parents expected me to get an education, a degree, and work my way up the corporate ladder. Quitting my job at Berkshire to start focusing on my happiness and my hobbies was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make because it was something I knew my parents wouldn't approve of." Exclaims Zain.

Zain tries to differentiate his company from others by being a trend setter instead of a follower. He advises anyone who is trying to start their own business to check off three basic boxes: details, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. With these three strategies, your business will succeed.

"We differentiate ourselves by being honest, consistent, professional, great customer service, and our willingness to adapt to the world. We are trendsetters in our industry. Usually when we start a product or a marketing campaign, others are quick to follow. I just want to tell anyone who is reading this not to be complacent and follow your dreams" States Zain.

Right now, Zain is working on some new real estate projects. He is working to expand his portfolio there to also master that skill. In addition, he hopes to get involved in the fast food industry, which has always been an interest of his as well as getting a new start up company up and running.

"I am working on expanding my portfolio in real estate, and I want to pursue fast food chain restaurants. I also am working on a new start up company that will be going live in the near future." Says Zain.

If you would like to learn more about Zain's company, you can follow them on Instagram @trustmysystem. In addition, you can check out his website at trustmysystem.com.

