ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Almere, The Netherlands

May 18, 2020, 9 p.m. CET

International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2020, at its offices in Almere, the Netherlands.



The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The main approved resolutions include the following:

Mr. Benjamin Loh was appointed member of the Management Board as successor of Mr. Chuck del Prado.

Mrs. Monica de Virgiliis and Mr. Didier Lamouche were appointed as Supervisory Board members for a term of four years. And Mr. Van Pernis was re-appointed for a period of two years. At the same time Mr. Ulrich Schumacher retired as member of the Supervisory Board having reached the end of his third term of appointment.

Furthermore the financial statements for the year 2019 were adopted, and the shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2019. In addition the shareholders approved the new remuneration policy and the remuneration report.

The shareholders also voted in favor of a regular dividend payment of €1.50 per common share and an extraordinary dividend €1.50 per common share. As €1.00 per common share was already paid as an interim dividend on November 12, 2019, the remaining dividends amount to €2.00 per common share, which will be paid on May 28, 2020. Finally the withdrawal of 1,500,000 common shares was also approved.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

