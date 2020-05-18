Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2020 | 21:28
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement of Ad Hoc Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group, advised by White & Case LLP, has grown to include international money managers which collectively hold approximately $16.7 billion - or over 25% - of Argentina's international bonds, including approximately 16% of the bonds issued under Argentina's 2005 indenture and approximately 32% of the bonds issued under Argentina's 2016 indenture. The institutions in the Group operate as fiduciaries for millions of people around the world such as teachers, nurses, firemen, factory workers and retirees and are entrusted to invest their long-term savings on their behalf. This brings an enormous responsibility that these institutions take very seriously.

On May 15, the Group submitted to the Government of Argentina a set of indicative restructuring terms that would provide the country with substantial, immediate cash flow relief and remain consistent with the macro-fiscal trajectory articulated by the Government. The Group is confident that a transaction based on such indicative terms would command the broad support of Argentina's private creditors and does in fact have the support of several significant institutions outside of the Group. The Group is committed in good faith to find a responsible and sustainable solution to Argentina's current financial difficulties and is hopeful that a mutually acceptable solution can be reached with the Government of Argentina that meets the country's short-term goals while preserving value for bondholders whose future support will be critical to building a more prosperous Argentina.

CONTACT: Erin Hershkowitz, +1-646-885-2200, erin.hershkowitz@whitecase.com

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.