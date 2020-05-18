Mogul Press: Robert Oliver, Founder of The Genius Brand Views Quarantine as an Opportunity for Reinvention

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / On March 11th 2020, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus Outbreak, a pandemic. Little did we know that a brief announcement would bring the entire world to a staggering halt. Unexpected events like these, jolt us out of our monotonous robotic lives and compel us to reevaluate and reinvent our thoughts, priorities, and life.

As these unprecedented circumstances dip the world into uncertainty and create havoc among the masses, Robert Oliver was one of the few people to step out of their comfort zones and alleviate the ongoing mass hysteria. Striving to cultivate knowledge, skills and positivity during these testing times, he took the initiative to provide resources to the public that enable individual growth and grooming.

Robert Oliver - a former college and semi-pro Basketball Player turned Yoga Teacher and Nutritionist - has been working strenuously to enrich his mentees with a heightened sense of tranquility, hope and confidence. Emphasizing self-care and proper nutritional habits have been the key subjects in his quest to provide value. His strategies are pivoted to mitigate the anxiety our current population is facing, and help them cope with the surroundings - psychologically, emotionally and infrastructurally.

He has been engrossed in formulating at-home workouts and curating educational content around self-care and proper nutrition. His exceptional efforts to help his community have led to an overwhelming increase in his global following, garnering immense praise and an outpouring of positive feedback from all over the world.

Through his social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube channel, he engages with the community to provide free nutritional, financial and personal development guidance. He organizes weekly giveaways to brew competition and make the process enthralling.

In his recent video "How to Invest In Yourself - The Reaper Catches Up", Oliver opened up about suffering from a tragic loss and how to use pain as a catalyst to propel you to find purpose in your life. In his own words,

"Volunteering myself to constant affliction was the first real conscious investment I made in myself. Being in that environment served as a cognate reminder to live my life how I wanted to live it…"

Oliver concluded the video by stressing on the significance of investing in yourself to reap outsized results.

"… When you take carefully structured habits designed around a well-thought-out plan, all you need from there is consistency and time; success is inevitable. Nothing will ever pay off greater than long-term investments in yourself."

It was his continuous and consistent investments in himself that led him to establish an eight-figure business in a two-bedroom condominium. The Genius Brand, the brainchild of Robert Oliver, was founded under the doctrine of having a hundred percent human approach, and the present quarantine has given Oliver a convenient and fitting opportunity to validate this principle.

With The Genius Brand, Oliver aims to optimize human nutrition, fitness and cognition by using only scientifically-backed products with the absolute best ingredients and utilizing advanced supplementation techniques to overcome the detractors of our modern environment. He is the pioneer of ameliorating high-level, clinically dosed formulas without any added artificial flavours or dyes. Now, on Amazon, The Genius Brand is leading the charts with the best selling Nootropics (Genius Consciousness), best selling Mushroom products and a number of high selling sports products.

As we continue to acclimatize in the new chaotic world of social distancing and lockdowns, the story of Robert Oliver continues to serve as a potent reminder to pursue excellence and remain hopeful while we stand on the precipice of a renewed world.

