The global truffles market size is expected to grow by USD 122 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%. Request free sample pages

Truffles Market Analysis Report by Product (Black truffles, White truffles, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by growth in commercial truffle farming. In addition, the increased use of truffles in fine dining and premium dishes is anticipated to boost the growth of the truffles market.

Commercial truffle farms are gaining immense popularity across the world as they produce higher volumes of truffle than traditional truffle cultivation. Some of the commercial farms in Europe are producing 100 pounds of truffle per acre each year. As a result, the gap between the supply and demand for truffles is now low. Several countries including Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, and New Zealand are engaged in commercial truffle farming. Thus, the growth in commercial farming will directly drive the growth of the truffle market during the forecast period.

Major Five Truffles Companies:

Arotz S.A.

Arotz S.A. has its business operations under various segments, such as truffle, boletus and mushrooms, frozen fruits and fruit purees, frozen vegetables, and rice and pasta. The company offers a wide range of deep frozen truffles in the form of sheets, pieces, and small foils.

Conservas Ferrer S.A.

Conservas Ferrer S.A. operates its business through various segments, such as vacuum cooking, sauces and oils, mushrooms and truffle, and others. The company offers crushed truffle, which is a delicate puree of black truffle and extra virgin olive oil.

Gazzarrini Tartufi

Gazzarrini Tartufi generates revenue by offering fresh truffle products, black truffle products, butter and cheese, sauces and dressings, and truffle oils. The company offers a cream black summer truffle preserved in brine.

La Maison Plantin

La Maison Plantin generates revenue by offering a range of truffles, dry mushrooms, truffle products, and others. The company offers fresh black truffle slices that can be used in purees, pasta, scrambled eggs, and risottos.

LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

LES FRÈRES JAUMARD generates revenue by offering a range of fresh and frozen truffles, olive oil perfumed with black truffles, acacia honey with truffles, vinegar with truffles, and others. The company offers a wide range of truffles such as canned truffle, truffle juice, and truffle oil.

Truffles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Black truffles

White truffles

Others

Truffles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

