Lumotive Unveils Industry-First LiDAR Products Leveraging Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces and CMOS Manufacturing to Address Performance, Cost and Form-Factor Needs across Multiple Markets

First Commercially Viable Solid-State, Silicon Beam-Steering Systems Provide Scalable Platform for Consumer, Industrial and Automotive Applications

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Lumotive, a leading developer of scalable solid-state LiDAR systems, today announced the first two in a series of 3D-sensing products that utilize its innovative Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces™ (LCMs) manufactured in CMOS semiconductor processes to meet performance, cost and size requirements across a range of industries. With samples available in the fourth quarter of this year, the Lumotive X20™ and Lumotive Z20™ LiDAR systems target the automotive and industrial automation markets, respectively. Lumotive's M20™, addressing needs of the consumer and mobile markets, will be introduced in 2021.

To view the complete and interactive multimedia version of this announcement, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Scalable, silicon-based LiDAR solutions meet specific automotive, industrial, and consumer application requirements.

Cost benefits achieved through standard semiconductor manufacturing approach.

Analyst: Commercially viable LiDAR is required for the large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles and other products.

About Lumotive

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state, 3D-sensing systems, developing high-performance solutions for consumer electronics, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications. The Seattle-based company's LiDAR solutions leverage revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces™ to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability, and size). Lumotive's beam steering chips enable this unique combination because they are optically large, enabling high performance, and are manufactured with mature semiconductor processes, enabling low cost and high reliability. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates and Quan Funds. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or follow us on Twitter @LumotiveLidar.

Contact

Lynda Kaye

lynda@kayepr.com

250.266.5293

SOURCE: Lumotive

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590083/Lumotive-Unveils-Industry-First-LiDAR-Products-Leveraging-Liquid-Crystal-Metasurfaces-and-CMOS-Manufacturing-to-Address-Performance-Cost-and-Form-Factor-Needs-across-Multiple-Markets