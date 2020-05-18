North Star Insurance Advisors Announces Co-Founding Partner, Ramiz Hakim, Departure to Focus on Community Initiatives

After Five Consecutive Record-Breaking Years, Ramiz Hakim looks forward to an even bigger impact in the community.

Wentzville, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / After tirelessly working alongside his business partners, Aaron Eidson and Tony Hakim, to build one of the most successful life insurance sales support companies in the country, Ramiz Hakim has decided to exit the company to work closer within his community and expand his philanthropic endeavors.

"This has always been the plan for me. I love helping people and feel that I've done everything I can to help North Star thrive, create an amazing company culture and really give our employees and insurance agents a place to call home," said Ramiz Hakim, Co-Founder of North Star Insurance Advisors. "The company is successful, stable, and continuing to grow, and is in great hands with my partners, Aaron and Tony, at the helm. It is now time for me to step away and see what more I can do for my family and my community and I am grateful that Aaron and Tony are supporting my personal change of direction"

Community Impact

It was obvious from the first day that North Star opened its doors that Ramiz was passionate about philanthropic work within our community. Before the company even turned a profit, North Star was sponsoring charitable events to support veterans and children with disabilities. Over the years, Ramiz found himself becoming more heavily involved in his church, leading children's bible studies, reopening and running the local food kitchen in Wright City and now running for Wright City Alderman to further his positive impact on his community.

"As his brother, I've known Ramiz all of my life and he's always had a passion for helping people and impacting their lives. Over the years, I think it's become more difficult for him to juggle responsibilities at work and his passion for helping the community he lives in," said Tony Hakim, Managing Partner, North Star Insurance Advisors. "The timing is just right. You know, he's got three kids his wife Rachel and he have adopted in the past few years so he's got a lot going on and he knows that Aaron and I will continue to take care of our North Star family for years to come. He's leaving the company in a great place and I'm just really happy for him."

"The important part is he's still family," said Aaron Eidson, Co-Founder and managing partner, North Star Insurance Advisors. "We've worked it out so he will be a consultant going forward and he's just a call away when we need his input. It's a win-win for everyone."

A North Star Mission

North Star's mission has always been to impact the lives of those in our local communities. It's a mission that has always been near and dear to Ramiz's heart which is why he recently worked to have North Star take care of delinquent water bills in Troy, MO to prevent local residents from having their water shut off during the early week of this global pandemic. North Star will continue to carry out that vision and do everything we can to be there for the people we work with and around.

Founded in 2015, North Star Insurance Advisors is the nationwide leader in the support of Final Expense Life Insurance sales sold exclusively over the phone. The company transformed the traditional insurance industry model and their proprietary formula has helped independent insurance agents from coast to coast scale their businesses predictably, rapidly and most importantly, profitably with almost no financial risk or investment needed. The unique nature of the North Star business model, which allows for insurance agents to work from their home, accessing the North Star systems remotely, is what has allowed North Star to experience even more record-breaking production and growth during this recent global pandemic.

