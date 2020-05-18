Grace Roofing and Construction LLC: Winston Salem Roofing Company Posts Blog On Common Roof Leak Repairs and Their Associated Costs

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Grace Roofing and Construction LLC is a company that likes to keep their customers well informed when it comes to the types of roofing work that they may need in the future. This is why they recently posted a blog on their website that describes the most common roof problems that can cause leaks. The new blog post not only goes over these types of roof leaks, but it also talks about the associated Winston Salem and High Point roof repair costs. Their customers that read this blog post will have a good idea of a reasonable amount of funds to set aside in a rainy-day account for potential roof leak repairs.

The company owner, Richard Sakowski, had this to say on the matter, "It goes without saying that if you have a roof at some point you are going to need a roof leak repair. That's just a fact when you are talking about a part of a home that is constantly blasted by elements such as wind, snow, heavy rains, and the sun's powerful UV rays. When damage does occur to a roof as a result of harsh weather, it's hard to know whether the subsequent leak will be minor in nature and inexpensive to resolve or more severe and require more extensive and costly repairs. We feel it's our job to keep our customers reasonably informed as to what they may have to pay at some time in the future for roof leak repairs. That's exactly why we added this new blog post on the most typical types of roof leaks and their associated Winston Salem roof costs."

The new blog post went on to talk about 11 types of roof damage that typically cause leaks on roofs in the Winston Salem area. Of these, the least expensive leak repair was replacing a few missing shingles at an estimated cost of $75 - $200. At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive leak repair was having to replace damaged sections of metal roofing at a cost that could exceed $2300. Examples of other roof leak repairs that were mentioned in the new blog article include flat roof leak repairs that usually average out between $300 to $2000 and resolving leaks around wall, chimney, or skylight flashing at a cost of between $100 - $500.

The company owner says that their well-trained and experienced crews have the knowledge and equipment to resolve even the biggest roof leak issues. He says they are also a contractor that does much more than just repair roof leaks. According to Sakowski, they offer a wide variety of roof repair services that include everything from replacing a few missing shingles to whole roof replacements. Some consider them to be the area's foremost metal roof installation and repair experts too. He says they even have crews that are very skilled when it comes to applying advanced roof coatings on commercial flat roofs.

The company also has a reputation for doing high-quality work combined with excellent customer service. Here is a review by Katherine Spencer that backs up that statement by saying, "Grace Roofing & Construction was a wonderful company to work with. We suffered storm damage the day after Easter & Richard was at our house the next day to assess the roof. He was knowledgeable & professional but most importantly, he was honest & fair. Our roof is beautiful & now everyone in the neighborhood wants a new roof! I would highly recommend this company for your roofing & construction needs." This is one of 13 reviews that have been left on this reputable roofing company on their Google Maps Business Listing. The average of those reviews comes out to a much more than respectable 4.8 out of a possible 5-stars. All 13 reviews can be seen here at https://g.page/Graceroofing336?.

For more information on roof leaks and their associated repair costs in the Winston Salem area, Sakowski says that his company can be reached by phone, email, or through the contact form on their website.

For more information about Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, contact the company here:



Grace Roofing And Construction LLC

Richard Sakowski

336-778-6963

info@graceroofingnc.com

SOURCE: Grace Roofing and Construction LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590338/Winston-Salem-Roofing-Company-Posts-Blog-On-Common-Roof-Leak-Repairs-and-Their-Associated-Costs