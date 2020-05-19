Technavio has been monitoring the critical care diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The focus on the diagnosis of infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Focus on the diagnosis of infectious diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Critical Care Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Microbial And Infectious Disease Testing
- Hematology Testing
- Cardiac And Lipid Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- End-user
- Emergency Care Units
- Operating Rooms
- ICUs
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our critical care diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market size
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market trends
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market industry analysis
This study identifies data management and connectivity to EHRs through interoperability as one of the prime reasons driving the critical care diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the critical care diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the critical care diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist critical care diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the critical care diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the critical care diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of critical care diagnostics market vendors
