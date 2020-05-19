Technavio has been monitoring the industrial interlock switches market and it is poised to grow by USD 90.79 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The demand for non-contact safety interlock switches will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for non-contact safety interlock switches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Interlock Switches Market is segmented as below:

Product Guard Locking Switches Hinge Switches Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

End-user Discrete Industries Process Industries



Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial interlock switches market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Interlock Switches Market size

Industrial Interlock Switches Market trends

Industrial Interlock Switches Market industry analysis

This study identifies stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial interlock switches market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial interlock switches market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial interlock switches market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial interlock switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial interlock switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial interlock switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial interlock switches market vendors

