Zenitas, one of Australia's leading providers of health, aged care and disability services and the parent company for physiotherapy businesses including Lifecare, ONTRAC, Backfocus Physiotherapy, Beleura Health Solutions and Peninsula Sports Medicine, today announces it selected Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and Telehealth provider, to deliver technology for remote patient engagement, outcomes tracking and Telehealth via mobile and web apps.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder at Physitrack: "We are excited to have been given this opportunity to supply Zenitas' allied health clinics with our digital health tools, especially our specialised Telehealth solution. Zenitas' team of over 250 healthcare providers can now ensure care continuity to customers from the safety and comfort of their own homes."

Says Shiran Herath, General Manager of Technology at Zenitas: "We have been very impressed with Physitrack's ability to roll out Telehealth across our clinics nationally with only a week's notice. The ease of use of their solution combined with their responsive support team meant we got our clinics up and running fast without any hiccups."

Says Matt Fankhauser, Senior Physiotherapist at Lifecare: "Lifecare is pleased to be working with Physitrack to deliver essential allied care services to our valued customers. Telehealth is a particularly important service offering to ensure we continue to support our customers during COVID-19 and we expect telehealth to remain an important delivery channel once the pandemic is over."

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner and world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers and several million patients in Australia and over 100 countries.

About Zenitas Healthcare

Zenitas Healthcare was established in 2016 with the aim of providing Australians with quality health and care services in their own home, and in the community. Zenitas offers connected wellbeing services across health, aged care and disability support, conveniently delivered how and where our customers want, by a network of trusted health and care professionals.

