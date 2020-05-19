Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Frank Haverkate to the Advisory Board of Disruptive Battery Corp., a green tech wholly owned subsidiary of Manganese X.

Manganese X, through their subsidiary, recently acquired a US patent that provides for a system and method for air purification and disinfection.



Air quality has become a growing and global preoccupation for human society. The essential air we breathe plays a large role in individual health and wellbeing.

The company Intends to monetize the acquired patent by way of partnerships and potential licensing opportunities.The company will be adding strategic individuals to the Advisory Board of the subsidiary to exploit the potential of the patent and its relative application.

Frank Haverkate has over 20 years of experience in the indoor environmental and indoor air quality field. He has trained extensively in Europe, USA and Canada and is certified as a Bau-Biologist, Certified Industrial Hygiene Manager, Council Certified Microbial Consultant and ACAC Certification Course Provider in Bio-Remediation. Mr. Haverkate specializes in airborne contaminants as well as how people interact with their indoor environment from a health and wellness point of view.

Frank Haverkate comments: "This Pandemic has forever changed the Indoor Air Quality field. It has progressed from mechanical ventilation and airborne allergen filtration to Airborne and Topical Disinfection due to viral threats like COVID-19. The 2020's will be all about neutralizing airborne and topical threats in the indoor environment."

Martin Kepman, Ceo Manganese X remarks, "ever since we announced the US patent for air purification, we have had significant expressions of interest from multiple global jurisdictions. Air quality is a global concern and consequently we intend to push an ambitious agenda of commercializing this terrific and timely technology. "

The company further confirms 300,000 stock options will be granted to Mr Haverkate at an exercise price of 12 cents for a period of 3 year from the date of grant vesting immediately.

In addition the Company also reports it will issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of 12 cents per share to an arm's-length consultant pursuant to a consulting agreement under which services were provided from Dec.1 2019 to the date hereof. This will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56074