WASHINGTON, May 18 (WNM/Reuters/Nellie Peyton) - A new weather forecasting system in Africa allows meteorologists to track approaching storms in real time, potentially saving lives from climate-related disasters, scientists said. The technology is already used in developed countries but was not available until recently in most of sub-Saharan Africa, according to scientists behind the project at the University of Leeds. "We had forecasting methods before but they were not as good," said David Koros, ...

