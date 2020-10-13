The Solar Mapper uses artificial intelligence algorithms that compile data extracted from satellite images. It can estimate site solar potential and indicate the most suitable technology.From pv magazine France. French energy company Total and Google Cloud have developed the Solar Mapper analytical prediction tool to accelerate PV deployment by providing rapid estimates of household solar energy potential. The system will be deployed in Europe ahead of a global roll-out, according to its developers. Solar Mapper uses artificial intelligence algorithms to compile and improve data extracted from ...

