Dienstag, 19.05.2020
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2020 | 07:17
100 Leser
IMCD N.V.: IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (19 May 2020, 07:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces the publication of the convocation and agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which will be held on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 10:30 CET in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The convocation and agenda for the AGM as well as the proxy form, are available on the Investors' section of IMCD's website at: https://www.imcdgroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/general-meeting-shareholders.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c86e41e-fe09-4708-aedb-6a9a0c5cd921)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
