Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) is proud to announce that, after a 15-month validation process, its Bruichladdich Distillery was certified "B-Corporation" (B-Corp).

This certification rewards Bruichladdich Distillery for achieving the highest levels of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability. As such, the distillery joins the circle of 3,242 businesses, globally, which have implemented a rigorous approach to business decisions by focusing on people and the planet, in addition to profit.

Developing career opportunities for 80 permanent Islay employees, improving benefits packages and training programs as well as a focus on using local suppliers where possible, are just some of the elements involved in being a community-oriented business. Looking to the future, Bruichladdich Distillery has placed a renewed and ongoing emphasis on their sustainability agenda. Encapsulated within this, is the purchase of 30 acres of land, set aside for research and development on sustainable agriculture.

Commenting on this announcement, Bruichladdich Distillery's Chief Executive Douglas Taylor states: "After 15 months of intense work and rigorous examination we stand here, not only as the first Single Malt Scotch Whisky distillery to be B Corp certified, but as the first whisky and gin company in Europe to attain B Corp status. I've been asked what the benefit is to us, but that's not important. Being a certified B Corp business is validation that the transparent, sustainable, community minded business we've been running since 2001 is a worthwhile project. We are excited to now be officially part of a global movement of leaders using business as a force for good, standing shoulder to shoulder, and working together to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy."

About Bruichladdich Distillery:

Following a period of closure, Bruichladdich Distillery was re-opened in 2001 by a group of private investors, before being acquired by the Rémy Cointreau Group in 2012. Since its re-opening, the distillery has revolutionized the Scottish spirits category by leading the foraging movement in gin and reinventing their Victorian distillery to focus the majority of operations on their island home. Unusually, the distillery produces four different spirits under one roof, including the first ever Islay dry gin, The Botanist, and three single malts -Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore. One of nine distilleries on the island, they are the third smallest producer but the largest private employer. This is a direct consequence of their commitment and pursuit of an all-Islay operation.

About the Rémy Cointreau Group:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity.

The Group's portfolio includes 12 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur.

Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005785/en/

Contacts:

Laetitia Delaye +33 7 87 25 36 01