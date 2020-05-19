RIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate update - Group Finance Director

19 May 2020

DIRECTORATE UPDATE

GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

Rightmove plc (the 'Group') confirms today, as previously announced and set out in our Annual Report, that Robyn Perriss will retire as our Group Finance Director and leave Rightmove on 30 June 2020.

Georgina Hudson, currently our Head of Finance, will act as Interim Group Finance Director from that date, but will not join the Rightmove Board. Georgina joined Rightmove as Head of Finance in 2013, having previously worked in both audit and transaction services at PwC, and has a deep knowledge of the Rightmove business.

The recruitment process for a new Group Finance Director is ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course.

Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, commented:

"I would like to again thank Robyn for the material contribution she has made to Rightmove over the last 12 years and I wish her all the best for the future. I am delighted that Georgina has agreed to step into the role of Group Finance Director on an interim basis, and I look forward to continuing to work with her."

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk