Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) met on May 18, 2020 and convened its Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting to approve the financial statements for 2019.

The Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 26, 2020 at 21-25 rue Balzac in the 8th arrondissement of Paris at 3 p.m. CEST.

As a precautionary measure, in the context of the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the Board of Directors decided, in accordance with French government order no. 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020, that this Shareholders' Meeting will take place behind closed doors, i.e., without shareholders being physically present. A live webcast will also be made available on the Teleperformance website.

The Board of Directors will notably recommend that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of €2.40 per share for the 2019 financial year. Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid on July 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors took note of Daniel Julien's decision to donate 20% of the variable compensation granted to him for 2019, subject to shareholder approval, to Feed The Children, an international non-profit organization focused on alleviating childhood hunger and to help the most vulnerable families during disasters including the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, and the participation and voting procedures will be detailed in the preliminary notice of meeting, which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on June 10, 2020.

Shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote before the Shareholders' Meeting, via the remote and electronic voting means available to them, by filling out a postal ballot or by using the secure VOTACCESS platform.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly consult the webpage dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Group's website (www.teleperformanceinvestorrelations.com), containing updated information on how the meeting is being held and organized and how shareholders can participate and vote. The 2019 Universal Registration Document as well as the Group's first integrated report can already be viewed online.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005750/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

+33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

+33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

+1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com